MADISON — On Wednesday, which is Geographic Information Systems Day, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation recognized the role GIS plays in providing Wisconsin residents and businesses with tools to inform, plan, make better decisions and solve problems.
From maps locating the state’s road construction projects to Rustic Roads, WisDOT applies user-friendly, interactive GIS technology to make transportation data readily available and understandable.
“Our GIS mapping program is a great example of how WisDOT is applying innovative technology to improve Wisconsin’s transportation system,” WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson said. “Whether it’s our dynamic highway signs keeping motorists safe, our hotspot analysis to identify dangerous intersections, or the use of special sensor trucks to monitor pavement conditions, technology is part of WisDOT’s commitment to continuous improvement for the people of Wisconsin.”
WisDOT recently launched WisDOT Maps. Maps available through this portal are interactive. They allow users to zoom in and out, add data layers, print and export maps, sort and filter data, and perform other actions.
One of WisDOT’s newest and most popular maps, Rustic Roads, makes locating these unique Wisconsin roads even easier. Using this GIS map, travelers can search for a Rustic Road by county, community, road name or number. The interactive map also provides detailed descriptions of the road.
Transportation Improvement Program maps that include information about planned improvement projects for the next two and six years are helpful tools for local communities and businesses. These maps include basic information about projects, work type, route, project limits and cost range.
There are interactive maps for Adopt-a-Highway, asphalt pricing, culvert inventory, roundabouts, Rustic Roads, traffic counts, construction projects and seasonal weight restrictions.
