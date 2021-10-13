Watertown TV, which has served Watertown and the surrounding communities by providing a platform and resources for local programming for nearly 40 years, will celebrate its longevity in the community with an open house from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 20.
It will be held in conjunction with National Community Media Day.
Highlights of the event will include a green screen demonstration, drone flying demonstration, check-out camera kit displays, and a chance to meet and chat with the staff of Watertown TV.
Lisa Wolf, director of media and communications for the City of Watertown said, “Watertown TV is a wonderful opportunity for citizens to enjoy and participate in. We offer local programming that you can’t find anywhere else – Goslings sports, local church services, news about the community and more. We even broadcast the city council meetings for people to watch at their convenience so they can stay informed about what’s going on in local government. We are so busy delivering all this local programming to our community that sometimes we forget to stop and promote ourselves. This open house is a chance to do that. We are excited to meet folks, especially if they’re curious about Watertown TV or want to get involved.”
Watertown TV is located on the lower level of city hall, 106 Jones St.
For more information, visit the City of Watertown website or call 920-262-4021.
