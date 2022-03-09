It’s the greenhorn against the long-standing politician competing for a seat on the Dodge County Board April 5.
Jeremy Johnson and Dennis Schmidt will be on the ballot for the Dodge County Supervisor District 24 seat, which consists of the City of Juneau.
While Johnson holds no political experience, Schmidt has been the District 24 supervisor for the past eight years.
Jeremy Johnson
Johnson, who resides at 550 N. Fairfield Ave., has been in the area for one year. He is married to Karilynn and the couple have four children, who they homeschool.
Johnson holds a bachelor of science degree in computer science. He is a software engineer.
He is also a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church.
In his statement of candidacy, Johnson said, “Dodge County is a great place to live, and I want to keep it that way. I am running to ensure that our rights will be protected and our taxes used efficiently. I support medical freedom, and will oppose all mandatory lockdowns, masks or inoculations.
“I’m an advocate of small, efficient government, and will pursue a balanced budget, reduced tax burden, and transparency of county operations,” Johnson said. “I will protect our small businesses and farms. I support Christian principles and traditional family values.”
Dennis Schmidt
Schmidt, who lives at 435 N. Fairfield Ave., was raised in Juneau and has been a lifetime resident of Dodge County. Schmidt is married to his wife, Joyce.
Schmidt, who is a Vietnam veteran, holds an associate’s degree in supervisor/management from Moraine Park Technical College.
He is retired from John Deere after 32 years, during which time, Schmidt was the recording secretary for Machinist Local Lodge 873 for 15 years. He was also on the bargaining committee and held other leadership positions.
Schmidt is a lifetime member of the International Association of Machinist and Aerospace Workers. He is also a lifetime member of the Juneau Road and Gun Club. He is also a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Juneau.
His statement of candidacy reads, “I see Dodge County as a great place to live and work. As your representative, I will work hard to make sure all the residents of Dodge County have the best in public safety and services, that Dodge County has planned growth, while protecting our natural resources and hold the line on spending.
“I also believe in transparency in government and that everyone has a voice in how Dodge County is managed, making myself available for questions and concerns to all citizens,” Schmidt said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.