FARMINGTON — Approximately 206 homes in the Town of Farmington are expected to have access to new high-speed Internet service this spring under a broadband expansion project partially paid for with state grant funds.
According to Ken Baehler, of Netwurx Internet LLC, the new offer of high-speed Internet service by Netwurx Internet LLC is part of a Broadband service expansion program that started in 2019 after the Wisconsin Public Service Commission awarded the Town of Watertown and Netwurx a grant of $150,690 to improve access to unserved and underserved parts of the area.
“We are very pleased to be able to offer this high-speed internet service as a result of working with the Town of Watertown and the Town of Watertown Rural Internet Grant Committee in regard to the PSC Broadband Expansion Program grant,” said Baehler, who serves as Netwurx director of business development and a volunteer member of the Town of Watertown Rural Internet Grant Committee.
Under a provision of the grant, installation of the equipment needed to receive this internet service is free for those who appear on the list of those eligible.
Farmington residents can check to see if they may be able to access the high speed Netwurx service by going to the Netwurx website at www.netwurx.net, clicking on the “Internet Grant” icon and looking for their addresses in the “Town of Watertown/Farmington Area Addresses” list.
Residents of these addresses may contact the Town of Watertown Grant line at 262-727-5038 or e-mail towgrant@netwurx.net to sign up for, or ask questions, about the service. When leaving a phone or e-mail message, people will be asked for their full name, address, phone number and e-mail information so their questions can be answered or they can be scheduled for an installation.
Approximately 240 Town of Ixonia residents were notified last fall that they may be able to access new Netwurx high-speed Internet service also as a result of the Town of Watertown and Netwurx state grant project. Ixonia residents can see if they are eligible to receive the service by going to the Netwurx website, clicking on the “Internet Grant” icon and checking the list of “Town of Watertown/Ixonia Grant Addresses.” There are other rollout lists and a master list of addresses that is updated periodically as the full project is rolled out.
Also on the website is other information, including an overview of the grant and the project and “Frequently Asked Questions.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.