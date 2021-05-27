Several communities in the area will hold Memorial Day activities Monday, following a year of absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
All activities planned in Watertown for Monday are similar to those held prior to the pandemic, said American Legion Commander Ron Krueger.
One activity that has been eliminated for the occasion is the luncheon at the American Legion Post.
This year’s activities bring back the parade featuring the honor guards of the five veteran units in Watertown, including the American Legion, Veterans of Foreigns Wars, AMVETS, Marine Corps League and the Disabled American Veterans.
Participants will assemble in the 100 block of South Water Street at 8:45 a.m. Monday. The parade units will step off at 9:15 a.m. and proceed east on West Main Street. The VFW will conduct the burial at sea ceremony which includes the placement of a spray of flowers in the river to remember those lost at sea.
The parade units will proceed on Main Street to South Third Street and proceed south to Veterans Park located on South Third and Milwaukee streets.
Ceremonies at the park will start when the parade units arrive at about 10 a.m.
The Watertown High School band will perform patriotic songs prior to the start of the program. The master of ceremonies will be Mark Kottwitz, commander of the AMVETS Post No. 35. The guest speaker will be retired Marine Corps Warrant Officer Judy Wade.
American Legion Auxiliary President Mary Petrie will give remarks and high school senior Cassidy Otto will read the Gettysburg Address. The honor guard will fire a salute and sound taps.
Hustisford
The Hustiford American Legion will hold a parade, starting at the Hustisford Cemetery at 10 a.m. Monday. Those able to walk will proceed down Main Street to the bridge to honor those lost at sea, according to American Legion Commander Randy Nehls. The parade participants will proceed to Memorial Park for a program. “We are trying to get back to what we had in 2019,” Nehls added.
Youngsters who would like to participate in the parade can walk along, Nehls said.
Former Watertown Mayor Fred Smith is the speaker for the program.
Following the program, the Hustisford Lions Club will present its annual Community Service Award.
The Hustisford Historical Society will serve brats and hamburgers in the park after the program.
Johnson Creek
The Memorial Day ceremony in Johnson Creek will be held at Veterans Park at 10 a.m. Guest speaker is Charlie Young, a Vietnam veteran and former Dodge County and Mayville American Legion commander.
Following the ceremony, the Legion will be open for auxiliary food and drinks. A raffle drawing will be held at 1 p.m. There will be live music by the Variations.
In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held at the high school.
Jefferson
Jefferson Memorial Day activities are set to begin at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Jefferson’s Rotary Waterfront Park. The event is sponsored by the Jefferson Veterans of Foreign Wars and its auxiliary and the Jefferson American Legion and its auxiliary, with cooperation from the City of Jefferson.
Due to coronavirus protocols, the event will not include performances by the Jefferson High School band or vocal jazz. Kat Amidzich will perform the national anthem.
The featured speaker will be Catherine Bishop of Lake Mills. The event will open with a welcome address by Jim Koehler, VFW commander. Jefferson Girl Scouts will lead the Pledge of Allegiance. The Memorial Day prayer will be led by VFW Auixliary Chaplain Jim Sireno. As is traditional, there will be a prisoner of war/missing in action “empty chair” ceremony, led by Koehler.
After the keynote speech, the Marine service will take place along the Rock River, led by the VFW auxiliary and the American Legion Auxiliary.
Juneau
Juneau American Legion Post 15 will hold its Memorial Day activities Monday. Beginning at 10 a.m., there will be a brief ceremony at the Juneau Area Veterans Memorial, located at the Juneau library, 250 N. Fairfield Ave.
At 11 a.m., there will be a parade to the Juneau City Cemetery. Any veteran who would like to be a part of the parade, but is unable to march can take part by riding in a seated wagon. The wagon will be positioned at the cemetery. Participants will be returned to the Legion building after the ceremonies.
Refreshments will be served at the Legion building following the conclusion of the ceremonies. The public is invited.
Lowell
The Lowell Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9392 will conduct Memorial Day ceremonies Monday. The annual Memorial Day event will begin at the Catholic Cemetery located on South River Street (County Highway G) in Lowell at 7:45 a.m. After a brief ceremony, the parade will assemble and march to the bridge in Lowell for a short ceremony to honor all veterans lost at sea and an airplane fly over with at least one vintage warbird is planned. The parade will then continue to South Street to the VFW Veterans Memorial Park, where the Memorial Day program will begin at 9 a.m.
The speaker will be Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Joseph Sciascia.
Cars or military vehicles will be available to ride in for veterans unable to march. Veterans who need a ride can assemble at the VFW at 7:15 a.m.
The Dodgeland High School band will take part in the parade and program, as well as the area scout troops and 4-H groups. Grade school students from the Lowell-Reeseville area are invited to march and are asked to bring flowers to decorate the graves of the deceased veterans. A flag and treat will be given to the children who march in Lowell. Other patriotic parade entries are invited. A special highlight of the parade in Lowell will be 15 antique and modern military vehicles and several trucks painted in patriotic themes.
In case of inclement weather, the program will be held in the VFW Veteran’s Memorial Building, 300 South St. in Lowell at 9 a.m. For more information, call Chet Caine at 920-927-3847 or 920-210-1849.
In addition to the Memorial Day ceremonies and with weather permitting, commencing at 5 a.m., the Lowell VFW will be firing, sounding taps and offering a prayer for the deceased veterans at rural cemeteries at St. Isadore’s on County Highway J; Zion Lutheran on Caughlin Road; Holy Assumption on County Highway M; East Lowell Methodist on State Highway 16; Lowell Village Cemetery on Grove Prairie on North Maiden Lane Road; O’Keeg at Danville; St. Columbkille on County Highway TT; Evangelical and Reformed on County Highway I; Trinity Lutheran on County Highway I; St. John’s Catholic; and Reeseville Village Cemetery.
Waterloo
The Waterloo American Legion Post 233 will host in-person events for Memorial Day on Monday. The honor guard will be firing at the Catholic cemetery at 9 a.m., city cemetery at 9:20 a.m., Oak Hill Cemetery at 9:40 a.m., and Portland cemetery at 10 a.m.
A program will be conducted at 11 a.m. at Waterloo Firemen’s Park pavilion. The main speaker will be navy chaplain Daniel Seehafer. Other speakers include Waterloo High School Patriots Club members Skyler Powers, Andrew Leckel and Joslyn Wolff.
There will be no city band performance or lunch served at this year’s program. Masks are optional and the Legion will do its best to maintain social distancing. The events will occur rain or shine.
