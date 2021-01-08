JUNEAU — Dodge County Public Health administered its first allocation of COVID-19 vaccine to local, eligible health care workers on Wednesday.
Local EMS personnel began receiving their first of a two dose series of the COVID-19 vaccination from Dodge County Public Health medical staff.
A shipment of 100 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine was delivered on Monday.
“It is important to remember the Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, and the Wisconsin Department. of Health Services Vaccinator Program, dictate who can receive a COVID-19 vaccination from these limited number of vaccine doses,” said Dodge County Public Health Officer Abby Sauer. “Front line health care workers, to include workers whose primary role is emergency medical services (EMS), dental services, and behavior health services are currently eligible to receive these initial doses, along with residents in nursing homes and long term care facilities. We are currently scheduling vaccinations for those local, eligible, workers and will, when guidance is given by Wisconsin DHS, continue providing COVID-19 vaccinations to other eligible segments of essential workers and at risk adults.”
Only entities deemed eligible through the WI DHS vaccinator program can order and potentially receive and administer doses of COVID-19 vaccine. The Wisconsin COVID-19 vaccination summary, updated Tuesday, reported that since the first shipment of vaccine was received in Wisconsin on Dec. 14, 2020, 85,609 vaccinations have been administered of the 266,675 doses shipped out to Wisconsin COVID-19 vaccinators.
The federal Pharmacy Partnership Program administers vaccines to health care workers and residents of skilled nursing homes and long-term care facilities. Although separate from the state’s vaccinator program, local pharmacy participants in this program receive vaccine doses as part of the total allotment given to WI DHS by the CDC.
“We are currently scheduling vaccinations, and follow up, second dose, vaccinations for these eligible groups without knowing for certain how many doses we’ll receive each week. Under the current process, through an order submitted to WI DHS, we won’t receive confirmation of our weekly order until the end of that week,” said Sauer. “But we expect as we move into the coming weeks, more vaccine will become available for all of Wisconsin making it more realistic for larger, eligible, groups to get their COVID-19 vaccination. We will continue to provide information to the citizens of Dodge County so they can make wise, informed decisions about the vaccine, and also about safe practices we continue to recommend as the vaccine is distributed.”
For most of the residents of Dodge County the availability of a COVID-19 vaccination could still be months away. Therefore, we advise everyone to continue safe practices, to include wearing a mask in public, limiting the size of social gatherings to members of your household, to best of your ability, and taking advantage of available COVID 19 testing.
To read the latest information about COVID-19 people can check the Dodge County Public Health Facebook page, the COVID 19 page of the Dodge County website, the WI DHS and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC websites.
