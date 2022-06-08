MADISON — The first round of local road funding from the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will provide $35 million in funding to support 40 projects throughout the state, including several in Dodge and Jefferson counties.
“I’m proud of our investments and work have improved more than 1,700 miles of roads across our state, and this historic, once-in-a-generation opportunity through President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will ensure we can continue building on our good work,” said Gov. Tony Evers. “This investment in our state’s infrastructure will provide much-needed support for communities across Wisconsin to ensure we have a safe reliable transportation system for years to come.”
This portion of BIL funding targets rural areas and urban areas with fewer than 50,000 people. Contracts for the projects will be determined this fall for spring construction.
For federal fiscal year 2022, the project award lists for urban areas with populations between 20,000 to 50,000 include road work on North Fourth Street in Watertown between Jones and Center streets and road work on Collins Road in the City of Jefferson between Wisconsin Drive to Hillside Drive.
Project award lists for rural areas with populations less than 5,000 include County Highway V in Dodge County from County Highway Y to State Highway 49 and ind Jefferson County Highway E from County F to South Concord Avenue in Watertown and County Highway F f rom County Highway CI to County Highway B.
“Thanks to Governor Evers’ commitment to improving Wisconsin’s transportation infrastructure, Wisconsin is making the most of this opportunity,” Wisconsin Department of Transportation Secretary Craig Thompson said. “We have been working very closely with local partners throughout the state and will continue to help applicants so that the roads maintained by counties, towns, and municipalities get the attention they need.”
The $35 million in funding was awarded in four categories based on population. This year is the first of five years of extra funding provided by the BIL. WisDOT received 306 applications, of which 40 were selected in 28 counties. Applicants not selected in this initial round can reapply for funding in future years with a simplified form.
For areas with populations greater than 50,000 people, approximately $25 million in additional BIL funding will be announced for road projects in the coming weeks.
