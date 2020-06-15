The Wisconsin Department of Corrections reported Friday an employee at Dodge Correctional in Waupun has tested positive for COVID-19.
The state prison joins other Dodge County facilities, including nearby Waupun Correctional, and Fox Lake Correctional with staff members who have tested positive for coronavirus. Waupun Correctional’s count of 21 employees is the most recorded in the state Friday.
The Wisconsin National Guard collected more than 1,500 specimens May 26-28 at the Waupun Correctional Facility. Two National Guard teams collected more than 1,900 specimens May 26-30 at the Dodge County Department of Corrections. One team collected 300 specimens June 1 at the John C. Burke Correction Center. Two other National Guard teams gathered over 1,600 specimens June 9-10 at the Fox Lake Correctional Institution.
