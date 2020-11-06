The Watertown Park and Recreation Department is offering a Family Puzzle Contest, Home Edition over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The contest is a race to finish a 500-piece jigsaw puzzle. The family that finishes the puzzle in the fastest time will receive a family game/movie night gift package, and all families get to keep the puzzle. The contest will take place remotely at the participants’ homes Nov. 26-29. Puzzles will be delivered to participants’ homes before Nov. 26. Cost is $20 per city resident family and $30 per non-city resident family. Registration is currently being accepted online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com.
A fall family bingo is being held. Each completed bingo gives one a chance to win the grand prize — a Parks & Rec gift certificate. There is no fee for this activity.
A bingo sheet will be emailed to participants after they register. Return the bingo sheet to the Park and Rec Department Office or email it to parkrecprogramming@gmail.com by Friday, Nov. 20. Registration is being accepted online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com.
The sooner people register, the more time they have for some fall fun with the family.
The indoor pool is open for adult lap swim/deep water aqua jogging times. Appointments in advance are required by registering online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com. Appointments are filled on a first-come, first-serve basis. Drop-in visits are not permitted. Forty-five minute time slots are available, with a maximum of one swimmer per lane.
Symptom screenings are performed at the entrance, and face masks must be worn in the facility when not in the pool water (participants must provide their own face masks). Social distancing is required. Locker room facilities are closed/changing facilities are not available. Participants need to wear a swimsuit to and from the pool. Cost is $4 or a season pass.
Individual swim lessons are being offered. One can work independently with a swim instructor and create a personalized swim plan. Practice and learn skills, meet goals, and have fun in the pool water. Lessons are 40 minutes long and held during scheduled lap swim times.
Participants and instructors will coordinate their schedules to find dates/times that work for both, and work with the Park and Recreation Department to reserve available pool space.
Swim instructors remain on the pool deck/social distance and wear a mask. Children must be accompanied and assisted in the water during the lesson by their parent/guardian unless the child meets skills/proficiency and safety requirements. Fee is $75 for three lessons for city residents/$112.50 for non-city residents, or $120 for six lessons for city residents/$180/non-city residents. For more details and to register, go to the online registration site at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com .
