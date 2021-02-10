CONCORD — Upgrading and purchasing new or used equipment, was discussed during Town of Concord board’s monthly meeting.

Two new lawn mowers will be purchased for park and cemetery mowing. Purchasing a snowblower and skid steer, along with prices, were discussed.

These are two possible additions, eventually replacing an end loader.

There were no zoning requests.

The treasurer’s report, along with payment of monthly bills were approved. Clerk Brian Neumann, presented his monthly budget report.

The highway department has been busy with snowplowing.

The board will work with the county on property owner’s who are in violation of Chapter 9 of the town ordinance, for removal of parked, abandoned and unlicensed vehicles parked in the road right of way.

Load comments