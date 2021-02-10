CONCORD — Upgrading and purchasing new or used equipment, was discussed during Town of Concord board’s monthly meeting.
Two new lawn mowers will be purchased for park and cemetery mowing. Purchasing a snowblower and skid steer, along with prices, were discussed.
These are two possible additions, eventually replacing an end loader.
There were no zoning requests.
The treasurer’s report, along with payment of monthly bills were approved. Clerk Brian Neumann, presented his monthly budget report.
The highway department has been busy with snowplowing.
The board will work with the county on property owner’s who are in violation of Chapter 9 of the town ordinance, for removal of parked, abandoned and unlicensed vehicles parked in the road right of way.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.