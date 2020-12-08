BEAVER DAM — The Dodge County Sheriff’s Department, along with Beaver Dam police have used camera equipment to solve another case of vandalism at Beaver Dam’s Swan Park Rotary Christmas lighting display.
According to Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt, at 7:03 p.m on Wednesday, a citizen who was enjoying the Rotary Lights at Swan Park saw that the door to the Gingerbread House had been kicked in and the doorknob was broken.
This person reported the vandalism to Beaver Dam Police.
Schmidt, who is the chairman of the Rotary Lights Committee, arrived to do maintenance on the light show shortly after and found Beaver Dam Officer Brad Konkel on scene investigating. Schmidt said the damage was limited to the door and the lock and he was able to board up the door and replaced it the following day.
“Thankfully with a large donation from Interquest, along with many other community donations, a camera system which includes Wi-Fi for the park, was installed shortly before this year’s Rotary Light’s display,” Schmidt said, adding he was able to review video footage and identified the people involved in the incident.
He passed the footage on to Konkel and within a few hours, Konkel was able to find the suspects and obtain a confession.
The incident involved two juveniles.
This is the second year in a row that there has been vandalism at the park and for the second time, the perpetrators were identified and will be held accountable, Schmidt said.
Schmidt said the Rotary Lights have a positive effect on the community and should be respected.
“In a year like we have had in 2020, it is a blessing to see so many people enjoying Rotary Lights,” he said
