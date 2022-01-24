A chimney fire early Sunday afternoon displaced six family members and caused $40,000 in damages.
Watertown Fire Chief Kraig Biefeld said his department responded to a call at 1:50 p.m. for a possible water heater failure at W5245 Navan Road in Jefferson County.
He said when emergency crews were one-quarter mile away from the residence they could see fire coming from the exterior chimney and he immediately called for mutual aid.
Biefeld said once his department arrived on the scene firefighters knocked down the blaze in less than 15 minutes.
He said his firefighters were joined by other crews from Waterloo, Ixonia, Lake Mills, Johnson Creek, CLR (Clyman, Lowell and Reeseville), Juneau and Lake Mills EMS. Biefeld said Sullivan Fire Department provided an engine, Ashippun a tender and Western Lakes provided an ambulance to cover any additional calls in Watertown.
“I think all of the departments and firefighters worked well together,” Biefeld said. “The guys did a good job on getting water on the fire quickly. The cold didn’t hamper our efforts like a longer fire would have.”
The origin of the fire was in an exterior wall located near the fireplace. Biefeld said the cause is likely a failure within the chimney.
He said the damage to the house is estimated at approximately $40,000.
Biefeld said there were no injuries to residents or firefighters. He said the Red Cross was called to help the family.
