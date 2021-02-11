JEFFERSON — A person would be hard-pressed to find a more revered, involved and influential Jefferson County Board supervisor than Augie Tietz.
So it was with mixed emotions Tuesday evening that board members said goodbye to their colleague from Watertown, wishing him well in the days ahead.
Tietz, who is in his early 80s, has decided, for health reasons, to retire from his service to the county, with his resignation effective immediately.
Tietz has been a county board supervisor in Watertown’s District 4 since July of 2009, and is best-known for his dedication to the county parks system as chairman of the parks committee.
In an interview in September of 2020, Tietz acknowledged there were many improvements to the county parks system that took place while he was involved.
Among his favorite achievements have been the creation of Cappie’s Landing on the Rock River south of Watertown and the Interurban Trail that runs from the east side of Watertown east and will ultimately link with Oconomowoc. After that, it is envisioned that it will connect with the Hank Aaron Trail and Milwaukee lakefront.
Tietz also said he was interested in seeing the county progress toward linking Watertown and Waterloo with a bike trail, via Holzhueter Park, near the south side of Highway 19.
Jefferson County Administrator Ben Wehmeier said Tietz’s support of the county parks was the result of his first-hand experience seeing the physical, mental and emotional benefits that accrue to local communities through involvement in parks programs. Tietz has said he spent much of his youth playing in the parks of Watertown and has worked with parks systems in several municipalities.
Tietz was not just a proponent of parks, however. He was versatile in his service to his Jefferson County constituents and worked on the board of health, the economic development consortium, human services board, law enforcement and emergency management committee, strategic planning committee, veterans service commission and the Wisconsin River Rail Transit Commission.
“Supervisor Tietz was known for his dedication to preserving outdoor spaces and his never-ending support for the parks and trails of Jefferson County,” Wehmeier said in reading a proclamation honoring the elder statesman Tuesday. “But Supervisor Tietz also had a passion for building the economic vibrancy of Jefferson County in other ways and showed consistent dedication to the services that supported business growth over time.”
Wehmeier said Tietz’s involvement on the county’s human services board went above and beyond the call of duty, as he advocated with legislators for funding and strong programs to serve all county residents.
“Supervisor Tietz, in all meetings, expressed compassion and kind regard for the people he represented, was fair and prudent, and had great financial acumen,” Wehmeier said.
Tietz, a veteran of the U.S. military, oversaw aid rendered to his fellow former soldiers in need as a member of the Jefferson County Veterans Service Commission. He further invested his time and perspective in the development of the Jefferson County Veterans Foundation, founded in August of 2019.
“This foundation benefits veterans and their families far into the future,” Wehmeier said.
Tietz’s experience in governmental leadership was exhibited at the city level in Watertown, as well as at the state level.
“Augie had experience in Wisconsin and Illinois,” Wehmeier said. “He was unwavering in his advocacy for the county.”
Wehmeier said that, most of all, Tietz was a great citizen servant because he listened to and cared about the people he represented.
“The Jefferson County Board of Supervisors recognizes Supervisor Tietz’s public service, foresight, leadership and thoughtfulness, which will be missed,” Wehmeier said in concluding the proclamation, adding it appears District 30 Supervisor Walt Christensen of Fort Atkinson will succeed Tietz on the parks committee.
“Augie was an excellent supervisor and friend,” Jefferson County Board Chairman Steve Nass said, adding someone will be appointed, hopefully by April, to fill the county board seat vacated by Tietz. “So we will have a new supervisor in his spot, but Augie cannot be replaced.”
