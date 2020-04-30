Blasting at the City’s quarry off of Hiawatha Street will get under way Friday, weather pending, according to Randy Franks, street superintendent.
The work is expected to take one day to complete. The contractor’s hours of operation are from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Residents in the area will hear blasting once or twice a day during this time period. The specific times will vary day by day as weather permits and schedules allow.
The city operates the quarry to produce all the lime rock used in the street construction and maintenance projects throughout the year.
People who have questions or concerns can call Franks at 262-4080.
