TOWN OF OAKLAND — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a two-vehicle, single fatal crash that occurred at 8:28 a.m. Tuesday on Highway 12 just west of Oestreich Lane.
Killed in the crash was Ashley Sutton, 28, of Fort Atkinson.
According to Sheriff Paul Milbrath, a preliminary investigation at the scene showed that a vehicle was traveling westbound on Highway 12 when its driver lost control and crossed over the centerline into oncoming, eastbound traffic. The vehicle was struck by an eastbound vehicle on the passenger side, sending it into the southbound ditch.
Sutton, a passenger in the westbound vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. Both drivers of the involved vehicles were transported to local hospitals.
“Weather conditions were a factor in the crash,” the sheriff said.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Fort Atkinson Fire Department, and both Ryan Brother’s and Cambridge EMS.
The crash is being investigated by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Crash Investigation Team.
