WAUKESHA — A 58-year-old Watertown man is facing two counts each of exposing his genitals to a child and causing a child over the age of 13 to view sexual activity after an alleged incident that occurred at Bender Beach in Oconomowoc Aug. 19.
Jeffrey B. Herman, 58, of N885 Highway R, Watertown, was charged in recent days with the offenses in Waukesha County Circuit Court. All of the charges are felonies.
The criminal complaint stated that, on Aug. 19, a boy witnessed Herman exposing himself to a girl, who was the boy’s sister. The two were waiting for a ride from their mother, who was picking them up from the beach. The children had no further contact with Herman and walked to their mother’s car.
The children’s mother was able to get a photo of Herman and the license number of his vehicle. This helped lead to his arrest.
Another court hearing is set for Sept. 21. Herman is free on a $6,000 cash bond with conditions including that he have no presence near Bender Beach, and have no contact with the children allegedly involved in the incident. The complaint also said Herman was convicted of lewd and lascivious behavior and first- and second-degree sexual assault of a child in 1995.
If convicted, Herman could face up to 19 years in prison.
