Raffle tickets for the 2021 Watertown Riverfest celebration are now on sale at a number of local businesses.
Raffle tickets are $2 each and offer $15,000 in cash prizes which will be awarded at the close of the festival on Aug. 15.
Prizes to be awarded in the drawing on the final night include a grand prize of $5,000, 15 prizes at $500 each, 20 prizes at $100 each and 10 prizes at $50 each.
Any individual or business that sells a winning ticket and signs the back of the stub will be eligible for a prize equal to 10% of the prize the winner receives.
The Riverfest raffle is a major source of revenue for the annual celebration and it is the primary way to keep all of the musical entertainment free of charge.
The festival can be supported through the purchase of the tickets at the business locations listed below and also at the park during the four days of the festival.
Raffle tickets are available at Bismarck’s, Watertown Elks Lodge, Elias Inn, Emergency Starting and Towing, Farmington Inn, Firecracker, Gasthaus, Glenn’s Market, Hair Designers, Kathy’s Buffalo Bar, Local Waters, Von Loppy’s, M&M Bar, Piggly Wiggly, Stacey’s Bar, Tipsy Goose, Run Inn Erins, Watertown Bowl 18, Watertown Bowl North, Watertown Lions Club, Yangers, Zick’s Auto, Zwieg’s Grill, and 3 Duck’s Pub.
The tickets can also be purchased from Amanda Blanke, Glenn Lassanske, Geof Anderson, Judy Kluetzmann, Meredith Degner, Tom Brennecke, Tom Hahn, Jane Rogers and John Wanke.
