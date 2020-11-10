JUNEAU — Wisconsin’s Community Development Block Grant/Revolving Loan Fund ends in late January 2021, leaving Dodge County with two options to pay its share of it back.
The first option is to buy out the $645,183 in principal loan balances. The second one is to not buy out the outstanding loans, but then only the cash on hand — $953,685.57 — is remitted to the state. Also, Dodge County would continue to administer the loans under the federal CDBG requirements and sends all loan payments to the state until the loans are closed.
With using either of the two options, the state will see the return of its money, which can then be granted to Dodge County for eligible projects such as new elevators — costing approximately $600,000 — at the Henry Dodge Office Building. The project is already included in the 2021-2025 Dodge County’s Capital Improvement Plan.
The Revolving Loan Fund has about $1 million available with $645,183 in accounts receivables including $140,568 in a loan to Beaver Dam Cold Storage and slightly $216,367 in a loan to RCI Engineering, according to a memo from Land Resources and Parks Department sent to the Dodge County Executive Committee last month. The same memo added the two loans are in good standing and will be repaid in 2026 and 2027, respectively.
One loan that is almost unrecoverable and is in default is the loan of $288,248 to the owner of the Audubon Inn in Mayville. The county is unlikely to recover any further loan payments from it. The property was recently sold at a sheriff’s auction for less than the loan’s amount.
“Both options (buy out or not) requiring turning back the cash-on-hand balance to the state,” the memo states, “This amount can then be granted back to Dodge County for use on eligible projects. Funds granted back to the county in excess of the elevators project can be provided to other communities for eligible projects, which have been identified in Hustisford, Juneau, Lomira and Horicon.”
Any excess funds could be used to assist eligible local projects in one or two of the Dodge County communities.
While the Dodge County Executive Committee may like option one, the final decision rests with the county supervisors Tuesday.
The issue will also come before the Juneau Common Council at its monthly meeting tonight when Mayor Dan Wegener is expected to discuss and possibly take action on accepting Dodge County CDBG funds.
