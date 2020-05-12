JUNEAU — The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office released the name of the individual involved in a one-vehicle crash that occurred Saturday at about 11:13 a.m. in the Town of Hustisford, after which the lone occupant, John Muth, 64, of the Village of Hustisford, was found dead.
According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at County Highway E and State Highway 60.
The sheriff’s department’s initial investigation indicated the car was southbound on Highway E from the Village of Hustisford when it left the roadway, continued through ditches and over a driveway.
The vehicle then crossed Highway 60, crashed through a fence at LKQ Smart Parts and came to rest after striking a storage container on the property.
Muth was found unresponsive and life-saving attempts were made by numerous medical personnel. Muth was pronounced dead at the scene.
Witnesses indicated the driver may have had a medical episode during the crash.
Muth was the only occupant of the vehicle, and no other vehicles were involved.
The crash remains under investigation. It has not been determined if the death was the result of injuries or due to a medical problem, a media report from the sheriff’s department stated.
Assisting at the scene were the Hustisford First Responders, Mayville EMS, Watertown Paramedics, Flight for Life and the sheriff’s department chaplain.
