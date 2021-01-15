The Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce has announced a new educational series that ties in with its mission statement to connect members with one another to cultivate their growth and sustainability.
The chamber invited those interested to its first in a series on Jan. 20 that is being offered in person at Maranatha Baptist University. The event is also being offered virtually. This event is open to the public.
“Our goal is to offer education on a topic that is relevant to the business community,” a media release from the chamber stated. “This series will be scheduled bi-monthly.”
The topic for the event is “An Organization’s Response To The Pandemic.” Jon Lange from the YMCA, who will be presenting.
“Our YMCA operation was severely impacted, just as everyone’s was,” Lange said. “With a great statewide network, Y’s were able to create best practice responsiveness to the COVID 19 pandemic and retool operations in a fairly short order. My hope for the presentation is that people can reflect on their businesses and what they found most important by learning about the YMCA’s journey through these last 9 months, as well as our forward-looking plans.”
For more information on registering, call the Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce at 920-261-6320, or email info@watertownchamber.com.
