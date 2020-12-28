ELBA — One person was seriously injured following a two-vehicle crash in the Township of Elba Saturday afternoon.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched at 1:54 p.m. to State Highway 16/60 near O’Conner Road. The initial investigation showed that a Ford SUV was traveling east on 16/60 while a Chevrolet SUV was heading west when both vehicles collided near the center roadway line.

The driver of the Ford sustained serious injuries and was transported to Columbus Hospital but was then immediately flown to UW Hospital in Madison by MedFlight. The Chevrolet driver was transported to Columbus Hospital and was treated for minor injuries. Highway 16/60 was closed for approximately two hours due to the investigation and complete road blockage.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.

Assisting at the scene were the Columbus Police Department, Columbus Fire Department, DCERT, Beaver Dam EMS and LifeStar EMS.

