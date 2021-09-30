MADISON — State Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, voted in favor of an education package which includes increasing funding for youth mental health grants, ensuring students are receiving robust civics education, and prohibiting Critical Race Theory from being taught in schools.
“It’s no secret that the COVID-19 pandemic and government-mandated shutdowns have been detrimental to the health and well-being of our kids,” Born said. “A recent poll of parents throughout the country shows that over 70% of parents believe that the pandemic and isolation are taking a toll on their child’s mental health. Our investment today shows our commitment to ensuring schools have the resources they need to help kids overcome the harm that has been done over the past year and a half.”
Assembly Bill 564 requires at least $100 million be designated for grants to schools for mental health programs. In addition to funding mental health grants, the Assembly took action to require civics education in K12 schools and prohibit teaching Critical Race Theory.
“I also took two important votes regarding classroom instruction today,” Born added. “Requiring civics as part of the K12 curriculum will help ensure our kids grow up to be informed and engaged in our democracy—that’s why I was proud to co-sponsor this legislation. Additionally, our vote to prohibit Critical Race Theory from being taught in our schools will protect our children from this divisive ideology.”
Following passage in the Assembly, the package of education bills heads to the State Senate for consideration.
