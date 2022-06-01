JEFFERSON — Site work has begun on the Crawfish River Solar Project west of Jefferson and Alliant Energy has shared some of the highlights of this early stage of placement of solar panels on 450 acres.
“Civil site work is ongoing, including access roads, prepping substation ground and (preparation of the) solar panel field,” said Chris Caporale of the Madison communication office of Alliant Energy, Tuesday. “We’ve begun receiving piles on-site, the first major step of the construction process.”
The $50 million Crawfish River Solar project’s site is just south of State Highway 18, between County Highways G and Q, west of the City of Jefferson.
Crawfish River Solar LLC has been seeking to develop, construct and operate an up-to-75 megawatt solar photovoltaic electrical generating facility with necessary associated facilities, such as underground power collection lines, access roads, operating and maintenance facilities, electrical substations and overhead transmission line connections.
The facility is anticipated to be operational by late this year.
The large project will be located on 450 acres that was secured through voluntary negotiations with local landowners. A regulation American football field is about 1.32 acres by comparison.
“The project will be capable of providing enough clean, locally generated electricity to power more than 10,000 Wisconsin homes,” said a media release from Crawfish River Solar, a division of Chicago-based Ranger Power.
Earlier in 2020, Wisconsin-based Alliant Energy announced an agreement to purchase and operate the facility once the project is fully constructed.
Discussing parameters for decommissioning the facility in March of 2021, Jefferson County Corporation Counsel J. Blair Ward said, “Decommissioning was a big deal on this project. Decommissioning will be looked at regularly.”
“Crawfish River Solar is designed to generate clean power for Wisconsin for 30 years or more,” the company said. “At the end of project life, facilities will be removed, and the land will be restored for agricultural use.”
“The project will be a significant source of new, local tax revenue with $125,000 per year expected in new shared revenue for the Town of Jefferson and $175,000 per year for Jefferson County,” Crawfish River Solar representatives said.
According to Crawfish River Solar, other benefits to the community, environment and local economy of the project will include leased land payments that will provide income diversification for local farmers, while protecting and preserving agricultural land for future generations.
The site will feature grass and seed mixes below panels and within the site that will help build soil nutrients and reduce fertilizer, herbicide and pesticide use. The facility will create possible opportunities for grazing and there will be employment opportunities.
Reduced stormwater runoff and soil erosion from land hosting solar panels can improve downstream water quality, according to Crawfish River officials.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.