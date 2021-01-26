JUNEAU — Dodge County sheriff’s deputies made 14 arrests during December’s “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign.

Between Dec. 18, 2020 and Jan. 1, 2021 the sheriff’s office took part in state and national efforts to help keep roadways safe for all travelers. Law enforcement officers from around the county also participated in a special grant from 8 p.m. New Year’s Eve to 4 a.m. New Year’s Day that yielded an additional five drunk driving arrests.

Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Jeremy Wolfe said deputies assigned to the campaign made 71 traffic stops in which citations and warnings were issued. There were also six speeding violations and four operating after revocation or suspension violations. Wolfe said while the holiday campaign lasted about two weeks, the Dodge County sheriff’s deputies worked throughout the year to help make Dodge County roadways and communities as safe as possible for everyone.

Several tips law enforcement recommend to avoid impaired driving and its dangerous effects include identifying a designated driver, download the free “Driver Sober” app that locates mass transit and taxi services as well as call 911 when encountering a suspected impaired driver.

Load comments