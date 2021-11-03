Jefferson Public Library to celebrate 110th year

JEFFERSON — When the Jefferson Women’s Club first came up with the idea for a local lending library back in 1907, members envisioned a place that would serve as a community center, open to all, free for all, and full of resources local residents could use.
That vision was realized in 1911, thanks to a substantial grant from the Carnegie Foundation, along with community donations.
Today, after 110 years of societal and technological change, the library still serves the same central purpose.
Generations of youngsters have picked up their first literacy skills in the colorful children’s department, while the easy chairs in the adult department have served generations of retirees who have made the library a daily stop as they catch up on their newspaper reading.
In recent years, countless job-seekers have used the free public computers to revise their resumes or apply for jobs. Genealogy buffs use the microfilm reader and the online Ancestry.com subscription to research their family trees.
Teens have walked there after school to meet up and do homework, and some have made the library home base for their virtual studies throughout the pandemic.
The library’s 100th anniversary passed back in 2011 without a big public commemoration, but Library Director Melissa Anderson did not want to miss out on the opportunity to celebrate the library’s 110-year mark this month.
The library invites everyone in the community to join in its public celebration Thursday, including tours of the old Carnegie library building in the mid-afternoon and a round of speakers, crafts, games, giveaways and activities for all ages later that evening.
Anderson breaks the library’s history into three different eras.
First came the formative years — the time of founding, fundraising and organization.
In November of 1907, the Jefferson Women’s Club opened its own library above what was then Robisch’s Hardware store downtown.
Already, plans were in the works to transform this into a municipal library open to and supported by the whole community.
Coordinators contacted the Wisconsin Library Commission and began the process of organizing.
The biggest hurdle was obtaining the funds to construct a new library building.
Jefferson, like many other communities around the nation, was fortunate to be able to obtain a Carnegie Foundation grant which covered $10,000 of the construction costs (almost the entire cost of constructing the building.)
This grant was announced in March of 1911. To make use of these grant funds, Jefferson had to strictly follow the design, layout and style already established by philanthropist Andrew Carnegie.
Meanwhile, the community continued its fundraising efforts, which covered additional library furnishings and the outfitting of the interior.
Work began immediately on the Carnegie-style Jefferson Free Library, with the building opening in November of 1911.
The new library, now governed by the city and overseen by the Wisconsin Library Commission, held a gala dedication ceremony at Thanksgiving-time.
The new library building quickly became the kind of community center the Women’s Club had envisioned, and its popularity grew with the community’s burgeoning population.
By the early 1980s, it was clear the library’s collection and services had outgrown the modest space it started out in.
Looking at options, city planners considered whether to keep and remodel the existing building, to expand in the current location, or to relocate entirely.
Planners ultimately decided to vacate the traditional Carnegie building and move to a new location down the street, to be built onto the city hall (which itself had taken over a former armory).
Jefferson’s municipal offices are on the north side of this structure, wrapping around the old Carnegie building and the historic church immediately to the south of the Carnegie building. The library was added on the south end of the block and connected to the city offices via a hallway and shared meeting rooms. On the lower level, where the Jefferson Historical Museum is now located, the police department then had its offices.
The grand opening for this second incarnation of the library also took place in November, with a grand opening ceremony held in 1985.
The old library building was later used by the Council for the Performing Arts and the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce and for close to 20 years has been owned by Fidelity Land Title Ltd., which incorporated the building into its offices while retaining its original character.
Longtime library staff members recall the move and the human chain via which employees and community volunteers transported all of the books half a block south to the new location.
Kate Lorenz, one of those longtime employees, was hired in 1984, and immediately became fully ensconced in planning, outfitting and moving to the new building.
Other longtime staffers who saw the library through to the modern era include Hazel Rooker, who served 34 years, retiring last year; Sue McKechnie, with 35 years of service; Suzanne Blair, who put in a quarter century of service; Kyle Buske, who marked more than 35 years with the library, and LeAnn Lehner, who preceded Anderson as Jefferson library director, who dedicated 32 years in libraries across the county, including many years at the Jefferson library.
The library has not expanded physically since 1985, but it has gone through many renovations to make more efficient use of the space it has, culminating with a complete renovation of the children’s room this past year.
The current library director, who has been an employee since 2011, said she is proud to be part of such a long-standing tradition of community service.
The Jefferson library got its start as a public space and resource for all, and that’s the way it still operates today, Anderson said.
“I see the library as a community hub,” she said. “We serve many purposes — educational, entertainment, cultural, and just helping people build connections.”
Over the past century-plus, many people have been touched by the youth programs, public speakers and workshops the library has hosted.
The library helps people connect not only with their own community, but with others as well.
For the past several decades, the library has been able to request books and other resources from across the state and beyond through interlibrary loan, and for the past decade-plus, the library has been part of an organized system that regularly shares resources.
The Bridges Library System, to which the Jefferson library belongs currently, includes 24 libraries in Jefferson and Waukesha counties, and materials that can be checked out in one of those libraries can be made available to a patron in another system library within days of a request.
The library’s meeting rooms also see extensive use, not only for official city and library programs, but also for meetings of nonprofit community organizations like the Girl Scouts or 4-H.
Currently, a fiber arts club uses Jefferson Public Library as a home base.
“Everyone may be working on separate and different projects, but they enjoy being together, and they all learn from each other,” Anderson said.
Though the library has changed much in the past 110 years to meet local residents’ needs, it continues to be a very important resource in the center of the community.
