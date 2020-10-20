JEFFERSON — Jefferson County is expanding its free COVID-19 testing through the next six weekends.
Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing will be offered Friday and Saturday at the Jefferson Fair Park, 503 N. Jackson Ave., Jefferson. Free testing will also be offered Oct. 30 and 31, Nov. 6 and 7, Nov. 13 and 14, Nov. 20 and 21, and Dec. 4 and 5.
The testing will be offered Fridays, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Any Wisconsin resident 5 years of age or older can take the test. Symptoms of the coronavirus are not a requirement.
Registration is recommended. To register, go to register.covidconnect.wi.gov.
If one is unable to register, the National Guard will assist one upon arrival.
Once a person is registered, they will receive an email confirmation with a personal QR code. Bring the QR code to the testing site.
For more information, visit jeffersoncountywi.gov/Test4Covid.
The Wisconsin National Guard specimen collection teams are providing COVID-19 testing in 38 Wisconsin counties this week as it assists the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and local health departments expand testing opportunities throughout the state.
The teams, which are tailorable to meet the needs of a specific facility, are dispatched from a larger task force of several hundred citizen soldiers and airmen. They have been establishing mobile testing sites since early April at locations ranging from correctional facilities, health clinics and institutional facilities, to private businesses, senior-living facilities, and community-based testing sites.
Most community-based testing sites across the state, including in Jefferson County, will be conducted on a regularly scheduled basis throughout October and continuing into the first half of December. All visitors seeking a test at these sites are urged to contact their local health department for more information about a particular testing day.
After collecting the specimens at each site, the test kits are sent to a lab for analysis, and individual citizens receive their results via an email or a phone call from their local health department or a state call center within three-to-seven days following the test.
In Dodge County, a team will operate a community-based testing site each Monday and Wednesday between Oct. 19 and Dec. 7 in Mayville. A team will gather specimens Tuesday through Friday at the Waupun Correctional Institution.
