The National Weather Service is forecasting a winter weather event for Jefferson and Dodge counties, with snow beginning Saturday night and continuing into Sunday afternoon. This is expected to be a prolonged snow event. Total snow accumulations Saturday and Sunday are expected to be 3 to 6 inches for the area.
To assist the Watertown street department in their plowing and cleanup efforts, the Watertown Police Department has declared a city-wide snow emergency that will go into effect at 11 Saturday, Jan. 30 and end at 7 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 1. The snow emergency will run for 48 hours.
During the 48-hour period of the snow emergency parking on all city streets and alleys will be banned between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. the following day. Residents who have no off-street parking available are encouraged to utilize municipal parking lots or make arrangements with neighbors, relatives or friends to avoid a potential $50 citation. In addition, any vehicle that has been ticketed and remains parked at the same location for 24 or more hours afterward may be towed at the owner’s expense.
Citizens are encouraged to monitor the City of Watertown website at: www.ci.watertown.wi.us or Watertown Police Department website at: www.watertownpolice.com or search for us on Facebook at Watertown WI Police Department for current snow emergencies and notifications.
