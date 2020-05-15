In May each year, we take time to recognize law enforcement officers. This year National Police Week is May 10-16. This particular year has turned out to be a challenging one for everyone. I want to take the opportunity to share some of the things that law enforcement officers have done to adapt to the challenges presented by COVID-19.
First and foremost, law enforcement officers have remained calm and have conducted themselves in the most professional way possible and have done a fantastic job maintaining order and protecting staff. While we prepared for the worst we continued to evaluate the situation and maintain our normal level of service to the public. We put in place common sense procedures that allowed us to continue to do our job.
The nature of our jobs require that we are prepared for difficult situations at all times. Officers are outfitted with standard personal protective equipment including gloves, face masks and Tyvek suits. We worked together with the county emergency management department and gathered additional PPE items including facemasks and safety glasses. We take into consideration the type of call we are responding to and make a decision on what PPE is required for each call.
Our deputies are committed to continuing selfless service to you regardless of the media reports and scary information that sometimes is shared on social media. We do not ignore facts, rather are prepared for emergencies. We apply our training, equipment and expertise to continue providing the level of service that you expect from us. Our deputies have and will continue to enforce traffic violations, investigate crimes and protect our community 24/7. Our deputies have done this in the face of the virus, knowing at each contact they are potentially exposing themselves and could unknowingly expose their families when they go home at night.
This year has been a true reminder of the kind of sacrifice our deputies are prepared to make in order to help keep our community safe. I am so proud of the way they have handled the events of the last couple months and I am confident they will continue to protect our community regardless of the challenges that lie ahead. Please take the time this week to show your support for the law enforcement officers that serve in our community.
