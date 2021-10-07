Dodge County Fairgrounds transforms to scary attraction

BEAVER DAM — The Dodge County Fairgrounds will host the first annual Wisconsin Fear Fest this month.
Leading up to Halloween, organizers have built up the suspense over nine opportunities to scare participants.
By holding events on several weekend this month, each date will include a variety of themed-activities and food.
After touring 57 other haunted houses, organizers said they have hand-picked only the best attractions and improved on them for the Beaver Dam event. They feel that they have the most thrilling event there is to attend this season.
Wisconsin Fear Fest dates include Fridays and Saturdays from Oct. 8-31, in addition to Halloween night, Oct. 31. The haunted houses will scare participants from 7 to 11 p.m.; the other activities will open at 6 p.m.
Entry into the festival and parking will be free. However, several of the activities will require admission.
Wisconsin Fear Fest will be offer two options. The outdoor haunted house, Blackout Biohazard, will be zombie themed, and the 13th Ward Asylum is an indoor haunted house with a scary hospital setting.
Admission is $25 to experience both haunted house attractions. To avoid the general admission line, individuals may purchase a VIP pass for $10 more.
The haunted houses are not recommended for children under 13.
However, there is free entertainment options for the family, which includes yard games, seasonal photo opportunities and a scary outdoor movie that will be projected from a local semi-truck. Individuals are asked to bring their own lawn chairs.
Admission may be purchased for the following “midway” activities: axe throwing across two lanes ($5 for three throws), Bozo’s Paintball Experience, featuring sarcastic talking clowns (100 rounds for $10) and haunted hayrides will embark passengers on a scary storyline around the expansive Dodge County Fairgrounds ($5 per person). There will also be a jail-themed escape room, which accommodates two to three people at a time ($5 for five minutes).
Tickets for the haunted houses and other activities may be purchased online or at the gate. Admission is good for any date.
There will be various concessions and food trucks available. Some offerings include: walking tacos, many macaroni and cheese options, brats, burgers and other popular fair food. Beer, hot cocoa, coffee, apple cider and soda will also be available to purchase. There will be gourmet funnel cake flavors (including seasonal pumpkin), deep-fried Oreos and more.
Most of the events will be held outdoors, but the events will be held rain or shine. In the case of inclement weather, be sure to check out the Dodge County Fairgrounds and the Wisconsin Fear Fest Facebook pages for event updates and cancellations. As the event is being held outdoors, masks are encouraged but not required for admission. Masks and sanitizing stations will be available throughout the fairgrounds.
Event organizers are also seeking actors for both haunted houses, event staff, makeup artists and the building crew for before and after the event. If you are interested in any of these opportunities, contact Wisconsin Fear Fest at WisconsinFearFest@gmail.com. Some opportunities will be paid staff while others will be volunteer opportunities.
The Dodge County Fairgrounds also offers limited camping opportunities at the RV park. With electric sites available, camp sites also include water, dump stations, restrooms, showers and WIFI internet access at select locations. The non-profit Dodge County Fairgrounds Association is sponsoring this event.
Large groups should contact Wisconsin Fear Fest organizers for reduced group rates.
