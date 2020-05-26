IXONIA — Ixonia Bank has received a $20,000 grant through its partnership with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago, and it has been determined that the beneficiaries of these funds will be split among four area food pantries.
Ixonia Food Pantry, N8346 North St.; Ixonia, Oconomowoc Food Pantry W359 N5848 Brown St., Oconomowoc; Watertown Food Pantry, 204 N 10th St., Watertown; and The FOOD Pantry of Waukesha County, 1301 Sentry Dr., Waukesha.
“During this crisis, our local food pantries have been vital community partners,” said Dan Westrope, Ixonia Bank chairman and CEO. “After reaching out and hearing stories of the need, the choice was an easy one. The impact that food insecurity can have on individuals and families in our communities needs to be addressed, and we ask anyone who can, to consider supporting their local food pantries by donating funds or giving food and non-perishable items.”
According to Feeding America’s 2019 Map the Meal Gap study, 578,480 people are struggling with hunger in Wisconsin - and of them 197,290 are children. It is assumed this number is likely much higher due to the far-reaching and damaging impact of the pandemic.
Karen Tredwell, executive director of The FOOD Pantry of Waukesha County, offered up her thanks, “I think I can speak for all the food pantries in expressing our gratitude to everyone at Ixonia Bank, and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago. It really couldn’t have come at a better time for us.”
Ixonia Bank was established in 1918 in Ixonia. Since then the bank has grown to offer services at seven locations throughout Jefferson, Milwaukee and Waukesha Counties.
