JEFFERSON – Jefferson’s third annual Goat Fest, a celebratory community festival supporting the city’s weed-eating goats, will feature free live music, goat races, the Milwaukee Brewers Racing Sausages, raffles, children’s activities, food and beverages.
The rain-or-shine event will take place Aug. 14 at Rotary Waterfront Park. There is parking available behind city hall and in the adjacent Tyson parking lot, which the city has agreed to open up for the occasion.
The idea arose out of an unconventional weed-control tool the city has used for the past several years — a group of goats.
The goats have been employed for the past few summers to crop the undesirable plant growth on a small, inaccessible island at the conjunction of the Rock and Crawfish rivers which has since become known as “Goat Island.”
The goats have become somewhat of a public attraction, but it’s often hard to catch a glimpse of them from the river’s edge. Thus, the city began to receive a smattering of requests from local families whose children wanted to meet the goats.
That’s how the first-annual Goat Fest came about two years ago, said event coordinator Heidi Pitzner, secretary of the Friends of Goat Island, a community group that supports the goats, overseeing their feeding and care.
The first Goat Fest occurred in 2019, and it was set to come back bigger and better in 2020. Then the pandemic hit.
There were initial concerns that the 2020 event would have to be canceled, but as researchers learned more about COVID-19 and determined that outdoor spread was rare, organizers were able to go ahead with the 2020 event, which drew 500 people over the course of the day.
Organizers are planning for around 800 attendees this year, although people will still be encouraged to socially distance to protect the unvaccinated, including all children age 11 and under.
The 2021 Goat Fest will run from noon to 10:30 p.m.
The goats will be the main feature, with the island goats and young goat “kids” on display.
All proceeds from the fest go to feed, house and support the goats on the island and to purchase the fuel to allow the goatkeepers to visit the island by boat every day.
Pitzner said that the group of goats has a new member this year, purchased from a local 4-H member through the Small Animal Sale at the Jefferson County Fair.
Since animals sold at the Small Animal Sale usually are slaughtered for their meat, the new island goat is considered a “rescue.”
The cover band The Van Eskes will kick off the slate of live musical entertainment at noon, playing classic tunes. They’ll be on through 3 p.m., when The Swing Crew will take the stage, playing until 6 p.m.
Then, from 6:30-10 p.m., Bree Morgan of Milton will take the stage, performing female country vocals old and new.
The Milwaukee Brewers’ Racing Sausages will be on site from 4-5 p.m., kicking off a Goat Race across the Milwaukee Street Pedestrian Bridge.
There will also be food and beverages available for sale throughout the fest. Raffle tickets will also be available at the event, with a $1,000 cash grand prize to be drawn that evening, and Goat Island T-shirts for sale.
New this year, S and S Plumbing is sponsoring a car show from noon to 4 p.m. All participants will receive a dashboard plaque, a commemorative magnet they can put on the dashboard inside their car.
There will be a number of children’s activities, sponsored by the Jefferson Parks and Recreation Department and Jensen’s Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning of Lake Mills.
Organizers are prepared for all weather, and tents will be available with picnic tables and benches inside where people can shelter from rain, sun or heat. People may also bring their own lawn chairs.
The funds from last year’s Goat Fest provided for a new goat house, a substantial and sturdy structure to provide the goats shelter on the island, Pitzner said.
This year, proceeds from the Goat Fest will be directed toward a new dock on the island from which kayaks can be launched.
The rest will go toward regular food and maintenance.
With questions, people can check out the Friends of Goat Island Facebook page or call Jefferson City Hall at 920-674-7700 and ask for Mayor Dale Oppermann.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.