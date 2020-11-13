JEFFERSON — The Jefferson County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved a countywide tax levy of $29,051,683, which brings with it a tax rate of $3.73 per $1,000 of equalized valuation.
In 2020, the countywide levy was $28,045,222 with a general operations tax rate of $3.80.
In October, Jefferson County Administrator Ben Wehmeier presented the proposed 2021 operational and capital budget to the county’s board of supervisors.
He said the county continues to examine various revenue streams to maintain its day-to-day operations, adding that, while maintaining the property tax freeze, the county may capture up to an additional $508,900 in net new construction levy at a 1.8% increase. This is one of the higher construction growth rates in recent years, he said.
Wehmeier said the county’s team of board members and staff did a good job developing the budget that looks at emerging and urgent needs of the county, while also positioning the county for the future.
“The programs and visions of the county impact the greater ecosystem of our communities, down to the individuals receiving services in a very diverse operation,” Wehmeier said. “The county will continue to be asked to be a leader in solving growing complex problems. This budget process will help to provide the resources to be prepared for the task that is at hand.”
Wehmeier indicated that, although the COVID-19 battle, which has been fought in the county and world since March, has taken its toll here, it has not crushed the county financially.
“As this budget was prepared, there were several themes and principles it was built upon,” Wehmeier said. “The first term used quite often has been a ‘budget in transition.’ This is based on two primary focal points. The first is based on the county operations internally that carry out the vision of the county.”
Wehmeier said the county faces several external impacts. These include the unknowns of where the economy heads, what the future of the local economy looks like, on-going problem-solving for housing, broadband, shared services and transportation and on-going efforts in response to COVID-19.
“COVID-19 has impacted all our departments and programs to various degrees,” he said, “with some departments being impacted more than others ... This budget in transition requires us to look at foundational aspects of fiscal and budget policy.”
Wehmeier said sustainability of the county is paramount.
“The recommendations that are being made are based on not just 2021, but as we look to future budget years, to ensure that we do not create a larger fiscal deficit,” he said.
