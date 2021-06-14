Watertown emergency crews found a woman trapped in her vehicle after she allegedly rolled her car and sheared a portion of a telephone pole off early Friday evening, Watertown police reports said.
Firefighters noted the woman was able to nod her head, but was not able to verbally respond to them, according to Watertown police reports.
The woman was treated and taken to Watertown Regional Medical Center.
The crash happened at 6:02 p.m. in the 200 block of Summit Avenue.
Watertown police said there were no electrical lines fastened to the pole, only cable and phone lines.
No further information was available on the crash Monday afternoon.
