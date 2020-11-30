As 71 of 72 of the state’s counties reach a critically high level of positive COVID-19 cases, health officials are asking all residents to keep each other safe during COVID-19 to mitigate the spread of the virus.
Jefferson County and the City of Watertown continue to suffer from rapid spread and activity of COVID-19. Over the past several months, the area has seen an exponential rise in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases.
According to health officials, the county saw almost as many cases by Nov. 15 as it recorded in all of October.
Similarly, the county had almost as many cases by Oct. 15 than it did in all of September.
It took five months from the first case to reach 1,000 confirmed cases. It took only a month to reach 2,000 cases, another 20 days to reach 3,000 confirmed cases. Then 10 days to reach 4,000 confirmed cases.
There are now more than 5,300 cases of COVID-19. The true number of cases is still likely higher as officials have not tested every single person who presently has or previously had the infection. The continuous stress of hundreds of new cases a week on the staff and resources of public health and hospital systems cannot be sustained.
Long-term care and skilled nursing facilities are similarly stressed beyond critical levels. These facilities continue to support the sick and dying with significant constraints on bed availability and resources. The healthcare systems are strategically staffed with certain beds to address various health issues, so the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations impacts the cases that are unrelated by affecting available room, staffing, and other resources. Resources across the state are being utilized to the fullest extent possible; including sending patients who require less intensive care to the Alternate Care Facility at State Fair Park. Health officials have issued a state-wide call for health care personnel to work in facilities to help combat this crisis. The healthcare systems have diligently worked to continue providing the medical care the community needs. The public is being asked to play an essential role in this by following the health guidelines to preserve what resources are left.
Every person needs to reduce their risk of infection by adhering to all the practices known to work best. This includes avoiding large gatherings, maintaining physical distance from those who don’t live in the same resident, properly wearing a mask when around others, and washing hands or sanitizing as suggested. If one is sick, stay home.
Avoid spaces that are indoors, crowded or involve any close contact with others who don’t live in the same house.
Case investigations show that a large portion of cases are coming from small to medium size gatherings. This includes any gathering of people who don’t live with one another, and at restaurants, bars and other indoor places where people aren’t wearing masks or distancing appropriately.
Health officials ask that people avoid dining with non-household members and support local businesses by ordering carry-out and curbside service as much as possible during this time of high COVID-19 activity.
Another major source of cases are household contacts to those who have tested positive, so it is vital that sick individuals properly isolate from others within the household as much as possible. If one does not isolate properly, household members can become infected and pass it on to others if they do not quarantine for the appropriate amount of time, which can be longer than 14 days.
Health officials have said this is going to get worse before it gets better; which is why everyone needs to take all of the actions they have heard many times. Wear face covering, wash hands, practice physical distancing and get a flu shot. Lowering the numbers of flu patients in hospitals will help preserve hospital capacity. People can stop the spread by working together to follow a few simple steps on a daily basis.
If one does not feel well and believe they are experiencing the symptoms of COVID-19, stay home and protect the vulnerable population. Self-isolation will help stop the spread of the virus to friends and family. Call a health care provider for advice if one feels that symptoms are worsening. Visit: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/protect.htm for more information on what actions can be taken.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.