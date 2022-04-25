Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Thursday at 10 a.m. to the 600 block of South 12th Street for a service call.

— Thursday at 2:25 p.m. to the intersection of County Highway L and Provimi Road for a good intent call.

— Thursday at 9:59 p.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a female.

— Friday at 3:02 a.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a female who was neither treated, nor transported.

— Friday at 7:34 a.m. to the 1100 block of Hus Drive for a female.

— Friday at 9:22 a.m. to the N3700 block of Highway R for a male as part of a paramedic intercept that was a treatment, but not a transport.

— Friday at 10:50 a.m. to the N8600 block of County Highway X for a female.

Unless otherwise indicated, all were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls — Firefighters responded to the following locations:

— Thursday at 11:46 a.m. to the 1400 block of South Third Street for a power line that was down.

— Friday at 3:22 a.m. to the 1100 block of Boughton Street for a fire alarm.

