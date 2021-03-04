Watertown man found guilty of child abuse

JUNEAU — A 30-year-old Watertown man was found guilty of child abuse Tuesday following charges of slapping his girlfriend’s son who became upset doing homework a year ago.
Samuel Yerges entered a no contest plea to a felony count of child abuse. Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Kristine Snow withheld sentencing and placed Yerges on probation for three years. He must serve 75 days in jail. He was ordered to successfully complete parenting classes and follow through with counseling. He was ordered not to use any physical punishment on his children or anyone else’s children. He shall have no unsupervised contact with the victim.
According to the criminal complaint, Watertown police received a report on April 28 that a 6-year-old boy had been slapped by Yerges while they were working on the boy’s homework. Yerges allegedly told police he was helping the boy with his homework when the boy became upset with him, and he slapped the boy in the face.
According to the complaint, Yerges said the boy began crying after he slapped him, and Yerges then got an ice pack for the boy. Yerges said it was the only time he had struck the boy and it caused problems in his relationship with the mother.
The boy said he was having a problem with math question when Yerges became upset with him for not finishing it quickly. The boy said the slap caused a bruise on his cheek and a black eye and a family member had photographed the injuries.
The victim’s mother told investigators Yerges had some anger issues causing him to seek counseling and take medications for it. She said Yerges no longer takes the medication because it makes him feel tired and he doesn’t want to do anything except for sleep when he gets home from work so he is no longer on any type of medication, the complaint stated.
When police questioned the victim, the boy said he was at home at the dining room table doing schoolwork when his “dad” wanted him to hurry up and get the problem done. The victim said he was having problems discovering the answer for a math problem, and his dad slapped him once; and he tried to hurry to get it done faster, the complaint stated. After he couldn’t solve the problem, his dad, who was identified as Yerges, slapped him “the hardest” causing a bruised cheek and black eye, the victim stated in the complaint.
The boy said after the two slaps, which he said were “open handed slaps,” Yerges gave him an ice pack. The boy said his grandmother took photos of the injuries.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.