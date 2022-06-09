JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Common Council on Tuesday approved another resolution that advances the city’s downtown streetscape renovation project by authorizing several purchases of materials necessary for the job.
Jefferson’s Historic Business District is scheduled to undergo significant renovation this summer in a project that has previously been approved by alderpersons.
“A major goal of the project is to replace or upgrade much of the existing streetscape in a manner that builds off the existing assets of the downtown and connection to the riverfront and Rotary Park, while continuing to further current city branding efforts,” the resolution Tuesday stated.
Contractors have begun work on the Historic Business District Renovation Project, including demolition of existing brick pavers, crosswalks and tree wells, as well as the removal of street trees. Contractors will next begin work on installing a new electrical system, laying new brick pavers and rebuilding existing tree wells with new tree grates.
City staff has placed orders for various streetscape items, including flower planters, bike racks, trash receptacles and tree grates with up-lighting that was approval by the council.
Adopted plans include placement of an interactive kiosk, sitting benches and a major streetscape feature to be located at the Dodge/Main Street intersection emphasizing the Rotary Park connection to Main Street.
City staff obtained proposals for these streetscape items and on Tuesday received council authorization to place orders due to an anticipated long lead time to obtain them.
The council agreed Tuesday evening that the city should purchase nine benches from Alive Promo of Plymouth, Minnesota at a cost of $17,775; an interactive Kiosk from Alive Promo at a cost of $45,250 and a Dodge/Main Street gateway feature from ChiselCraft Timber Frame, Inc., of Ashland, at a cost of $31,410.
Jefferson City Administrator Tim Freitag was authorized to execute any documents, including contracts and purchase orders related to this matter on behalf of the council. Freitag’s action is subject to the review and approval of the city attorney.
