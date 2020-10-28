Watertown Police Officer Jacob Reitz will receive the Enrique Camarena Award from the Watertown Elks Lodge for excellence in the field of drug investigation.
Reitz has served as an officer with the Watertown Police Department since June 12, 2013. Reitz applied for and was awarded a rotation as the Watertown Police Department representative assigned to the Jefferson County Drug Task Force on Jan. 1, 2016. Reitz rotated out of this position after serving four years in the Jefferson County Drug Task force on Jan. 1.
The Drug Task Force officer oversees all major drug investigations occurring in the City of Watertown. Being a successful drug investigator requires drive and determination along with intelligence and patience. Detective Sgt. Leon Ruder, of the Watertown Police Department, who was Reitz’ direct supervisor, stated in a letter of commendation he issued: “Working at the drug task force is not for everyone, it takes a great deal of self-motivation and a strong work ethic to be successful at that level. Jake proved quickly that he possessed those qualities and more.”
During the officer’s first year assigned to the Jefferson County Drug Task Force, Drug Task Force Supervisor Captain Margarita Gray of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported to Ruder Reitz handles and initiates more cases than the normal task force officer and manages and prepares those cases for court in a timely manner.
During Reitz’ time at the Jefferson County Drug Task Force from 2016 through 2019, he initiated 540 investigations and referred 1,332 total criminal charges to the appropriate district attorney’s office or other charging entity.
Reitz completed 50 search warrants. Four of those search warrants involved children being present in the home. Reitz quickly gained skills and confidence in the very specialized area of drug investigations and put the skills and confidence to use in accumulating an impressive drug seizure record. Reitz was responsible for the seizure of the following as a result of his drug investigations from 2016 through 2019: 1,598 grams of marijuana; .013 grams of LSD; 2,519 grams of cocaine; .573 grams of heroin; .09 grams of methamphetamine; 37 grams of edibles (drugs mixed with food); 68 grams of CBD oil; and 19 grams of Dabs (concentrated THC).
Enrique Camarena was a narcotics officer who died in the line of duty.
Camarena was born on July 26, 1947 in Mexicali, Mexico. He graduated from Calexico High School in Calexico, Calif. in 1966. After graduation, he joined the U.S. Marines where he served for two years. Following his military service, Kiki joined the Calexico Police Department and later moved to the El Centro Police Department.
On June 28, 1974 he became part of the Drug Enforcement Administration. Seven years later he was assigned to the resident office in Guadalajara. He worked out of this office for 4 1/2 years and was close to exposing a major drug trafficking operation. On Feb. 7, 1985 Kiki was kidnapped. That was the last time he was seen alive. He was 37 years of age.
Every year in October the Elks celebrates Red Ribbon Month and honor local officers with this award. at 1 p.m. Saturday, the Watertown Elks Lodge will be presenting this award to Reitz at there drug awareness dinner and movie event at the lodge, 117 N. First St., Watertown. To attend, call 218-341-0722.
