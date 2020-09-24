MADISON — Dodge County had the largest decrease in unemployment during August, according to figures released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The state Department of Workforce Development released Wednesday the bureau’s estimates of unemployment and employment statistics for Wisconsin metropolitan areas, major cities, and counties in the state for August 2020.
Preliminary unemployment rates declined in 71 of the state’s 72 counties during the eighth month of the year.
In Dodge County, the unemployment rate dropped from 7.0 percent in July to 4.9 percent in August. The rate a year ago in Dodge County was 3.0 percent.
In Jefferson County, the unemployment rate dropped from 5.7 percent in July to 4.9 percent in August, the same rate as in Dodge County. A year ago, Jefferson County had an unemployment rate of 3.1 percent.
Lafayette County had the lowest unemployment rate of 3.5 percent, while Menominee had the highest rate at 18.9 percent.
Unemployment rates in all 12 metropolitan statistical areas of the state declined in Augusts. The largest decline occurred in the Janesville-Beloit metro area where the August rate is reported at 6.7 percent. Appleton has the lowest metro unemployment rate at 5.1 percent.
Unemployment rates also dropped in all of Wisconsin’s 33 largest cities. The largest decrease occurred in the city of Beloit which has a rate of 7.7 percent.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.