BEAVER DAM — The Beaver Pigeon and Bantam Club will host an opportunity for local youth to showcase their poultry projects on Sunday.
The BPBC is inviting youth participants, 19 years and younger, to participate in the one day It’s being called Not Fair BPBC Youth Poultry Show.
With the 2020 Dodge County Fair and many other events being canceled throughout the season, this socially distanced event will provide local youth with an opportunity to still showcase and take pride in their poultry projects this summer.
This special event is scheduled Sunday beginning at 9 a.m. inside the youth building on the Dodge County Fairgrounds.
The fairgrounds will open at 7 a.m., with limited one-hour registration scheduled from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Exhibitors will be asked to complete one entry form per exhibitor and one coop card for every bird. Participants can plan on bringing their own pen to complete registration paperwork.
The registration fee is $1.50 for each bird. Checks can be made payable to the Beaver Pigeon and Bantam Club.
Poultry classes will include large fowl (American, Mediterranean, English, Asiatic, Continental and AOSB), bantam chickens (single comb clean legged, rose comb clean legged, feather legged, game, and AOCCL), ducks (heavy, medium, light and bantam), geese (heavy, medium and light), pigeon (utility, sporting and fancy), ringneck dove, guinea fowl and turkeys.
Judging will begin promptly at 9 a.m. This will be a no cooping show, so participants need to make sure that their carriers have adequate space for the birds to be comfortable during the show. Birds are to remain in their carrier until judging time. Multiple experienced judges will be evaluating classes simultaneously, to ensure that the event runs efficiently.
Trophies will be awarded to champion and reserve champion in each class. Trophy sponsorships are available for a $10 sponsorship fee. Sponsorship can be secured by contacting BPBC at 920-763-8030 or beaverpigeonbantam@yahoo.com.
If youth are interested in participating on Sunday, they are asked to complete an interest form. This is not a registration form, but will provide organizers with an estimated number of attendees for this socially distanced event.
Participants and family members are to attend if they or anyone in their household have felt ill or have fever-like symptoms. Face coverings are not required, but are encouraged.
All animal waste, bedding and trash must go home with participants.
Additional questions and trophy sponsorship inquiries may be directed to the Beaver Pigeon and Bantam Club at 920-763-8030 or beaverpigeonbantam@yahoo.com. The local group that has been bringing poultry and pigeon fanciers together for more than 60 years is also arranging an annual fall show, to be held at the Dodge County Fairgrounds in October.
