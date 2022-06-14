The City of Watertown is trying to squeeze another decade out of Fourth Street, a busy road that provides a vital corridor for emergency medical services trying to get to the hospital.
Watertown held a public information meeting last week so citizens could ask questions and provide feedback about the proposed resurfacing of North Fourth Street.
The project is scheduled for 2023, with a goal of completing construction in time for the Fourth of July parade next year. The resurfacing will run from Jones Street south to the end of the Rock River bridge.
At the meeting, city engineer Jaynellen Holloway explained that the resurfacing will include milling 3 inches of existing concrete off the top of the road, installing a pavement geotextile interlayer and paving 3 inches of new asphalt pavement between the existing curb lines.
The existing pavement has deteriorated with significant cracking and settling.
“In this case, it’s a resurfacing project, so we’re trying to get 10 more years out of that road before reconstruction is needed,” Holloway said.
The sections of North Fourth Street that will undergo construction will be closed to everyone except local traffic, and Holloway said the city is coordinating with the fire department to avoid an increase in response times.
With the 2021 federal bipartisan infra structure bill, the project is 80% federally funded with a 20% match from the city. In order to receive the federal funding, the city is also required to construct all intersections and sidewalks up to current ADA standards.
