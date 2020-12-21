OCONOMOWOC — State Rep. Barbara Dittrich, R-Oconomowoc, has been named chairwoman of the Assembly Committee on Consumer Protection for the 2021-2022 legislative session.
“I am grateful to Speaker Vos for placing his faith in me to chair this committee. I look forward to stepping into this role and tackling the challenges of the upcoming session, especially as they relate to Wisconsin’s consumers,” Dittrich said.
Dittrich was also appointed to continue serving as the vice-chair of the Assembly Committee on Workforce Development.
“Given my passion for workforce issues and the stunning difficulties the state has faced with unemployment benefits being handled in a timely fashion, I could not be more excited to continue as vice-chair of Workforce Development,” she said. “Being able to serve on both of these committees as chair and vice-chair will assure that the hardworking citizens of Wisconsin will have an engaged watchdog fighting for them when it comes to the legislative process.”
