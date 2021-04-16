Republican William Penterman of Columbus announced Thursday that he’s running to represent Wisconsin’s 37th Assembly District, which is set to be vacated by John Jagler, who is leaving to represent the 13th Senate District.
Penterman, who serves in the United States Army Reserve and works as a legislative aide, lives in Columbus with his wife, Abby.
“Growing up on the farm, I learned early on the importance of service — to God, to my country and to the community,” said Penterman. “I’m proud to serve as the treasurer of my church, in the Army Reserve and as the membership chairman of the Columbia County Republican Party. Now, I’m stepping up to give a voice to the hardworking taxpayers in the 37th Assembly District.”
A lifelong conservative, Penterman said he believes that an expanding government and bureaucratic overreach have gotten in the way of people pursuing their American dream. He is pro-life, pro-Second amendment and pro-limited government.
Also running are Republicans Nathan Pollnow, Cathy Houchin, Steve Kauffeld, Jennifer Meinhardt and independent Stephen W. Ratzlaff.
The 37th Assembly District encompasses southwestern Dodge County and parts of northern Jefferson County and eastern Columbia County. It includes the cities of Columbus, Waterloo and Watertown, as well as the villages of DeForest, Lowell, and Reeseville.
