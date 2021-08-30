The Watertown Unified School District kicks its school year off this week and the district’s leaders have their best wishes — and skills — in place to make it a productive one for kids, colleagues and the community.
Watertown Unified School District Superintendent Cassandra Schug shared some facts and statistics with the Daily Times as the 2021-22 year starts with the first day of classes being Wednesday.
“The WUSD serves more than 3,700 students in 8 schools and is the second largest employer in Watertown, with over 500 employees,” Schug said, adding the WUSD is the 50th largest school district in the state.
Schug said that, although the WUSD is one of the largest school districts in the state, it is among the lowest spending — approximately $1,000 less per pupil than the state average.
“The WUSD community awards more than 40 scholarships annually, amounting to approximately half a million dollars a year,” she said.
Schug said educators are proud that the district is recognized at the state and national levels.
WHS teachers Chris Kemp and Jesse Domer have both been named among the top educators in the state with recognition in the form of Kohl Fellowships. The district is also home to Title I Schools of Recognition. Watertown High School has been recognized by US News and World Report as being among the best high schools in the country.
Schug said the district offers what she described as “state-of-the-art programming,” including 12 advanced placement classes, 20 dual credit classes, a dual language program, Endeavor Charter School, Project Lead the Way, which is a pre-engineering program beginning at middle school and continuing through high school; Riverside Middle School STEM Academy; Lincoln STEM School and eCampus preK-12 Charter School. New this year is LEAP Elementary School.
Schug said residents of Watertown are getting good value for their dollar in terms of education of local students.
“We have applied for and are awarded hundreds of thousands of grant dollars annually,” she said, noting the district seeks Endeavor and eCampus Charter School Grants and partnership grants.
“We have revised our health insurance, retirement, and compensation models to create financial sustainability, while also attracting and retaining quality employees to Watertown,” Schug said. “We have defeased dollars to pay down debt and refinanced our liability to save in interest and cash flow. We have held the tax rate flat for the last four consecutive years, and it will remain flat for at least the next two years.”
Schug said the district is exceeding expectations despite COVID-19.
“Our district meets expectations – at 70.9% – an improvement of 3.6 points and the largest growth by any district in the area,” Schug said. “Two of our schools significantly exceed expectations. Three of our schools exceed expectations. Douglas School significantly exceeded expectations for the first time in 2019 year and had a perfect score on our state report card for ELA growth – 50/50.”
WHS improved their report card performance by 9 points in the past year.
Schug addressed what lies ahead for the district.
“Operationalizing our new strategic plan begins this year targeting student success, fiscal responsibility and enrollment growth. We want to work to build the reputation of our district, so that we attract and retain the best students, staff and families to Watertown. We want to make the WUSD a place that continues to cultivate innovative practices,” she said.
Schug said that, as superintendent, the upcoming school year is unique and exciting in her career.
“I am so excited to get this school year started. We have been working over the summer to ensure a smooth start to the year,” she said. “We have an amazing staff. We have great plans in place to continue our work on student achievement and to maintain a safe and high-quality learning environment for our students and staff, and we cannot wait to welcome back our students and families as we kick off a great year.”
Schug said last year was a year with a lot of challenges and she is sure this year will have its challenges too, but having teachers and students back in the WUSD face-to-face to start the year is great.
No one has a crystal ball, but officials have plans in place in case the delta variant rears up here.
“We have put in place layered safety protocols to include increased sanitization efforts, maximizing distancing, and wellness checks for our students,” she said. “We don’t know exactly what the future will hold, but we are confident in our protocols, and we will be working to balance safety with the learning needs of our students — keeping us safe so we can educate our students in the best environment possible.”
Schug said enrollment levels are looking good.
“We will not have our final enrollment numbers until the third Friday in September, but our preliminary numbers are promising in comparison to our numbers for last school year,” she said.
Schug expressed her gratitude to families and the community for their support over the past school year and as the district prepares for the upcoming school year.
“Thank you to our staff, administration and WUSD Board of Education,” she said.
“Our families, and our community are also appreciated. We have received so much outreach and so much support — and it has been so appreciated as we have worked through challenging times in education. I know we are all looking forward to a great school year in 2021-2022.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.