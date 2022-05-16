The replacement of the 63-year-old State Highway 16 bridge deck over the Union Pacific railroad between North Water Street and County L, will not begin today as scheduled, but is set to get underway as soon as possible.
The project is currently awaiting permits from the railroad for final approval, Jim Oettinger project supervisors for the state Department of Transportation told visitors at an informational meeting held at the Watertown Public Library Thursday.
The 60-day project was originally set to begin today, May 16, and be completed by the beginning or mid-August. The completion date will now be determined by the start date.
Last week, Gov. Tony Evers signed a $1.1 million contract to replace the bridge as part of his investment in Wisconsin’s transportation system.
The bridge will be closed to traffic during construction.
The existing bridge was built in 1959 and the bridge deck is nearing the end of its service life, according to the DOT. There is widespread deck cracking, cracks in the abutments and deck and bridge girder beam seats need replacement.
The life expectancy of a bridge is 44 to 55 years, Oettinger said.
The project includes replacement of deck, the steel plate beam guard abutment repairs, reconstruction of existing roadway and approaches along with the replacement of existing box culvert wingwall.
The new deck will be all concrete and the railings will be concert barriers, DOT Engineer Aaron Passow explained to the three people attending the informational meeting.
Zenith Tech of Waukesha, the prime contractor for the project, has a 60-day contract window, Passow said.
The bridge will be closed to traffic during construction. The posted state highway detour route will use State Highway 26, State Highway 60 and State Highway 67.
Two supervisors from the Emmet Town Board addressed the proposed detour route which will take travelers miles out of the area for a bridge replacement.
The supervisors voiced their concerns about trucks using the town roads for convenience.
The Emmet Town Board plans to post weight limit signs on surround town roads to eliminate truck traffic.
There was also discussion on posting detour signs on County Highway F in Ixonia for truck drivers who are coming to the area from the Interstate.
Travelers will still have access to Watertown, but truckers will not be able to use the State Highway 16 bypass around the city.
DOT officials said they will monitor the truck traffic in the area.
It was noted a Union Pacific train uses the railway under the bridge about once a day. The reconstruction will not hinder the train route.
It was pointed out the old deck of the bridge will be hauled to the city’s quarry using State Highways 16, 26 and 19. The quarry is located near the Brandt/Quirk Park. Oettinger said only three dump trucks of old materials should be making the route.
