ASHIPPUN — Firefighters from several departments battled a house fire late Friday night.
Ashippun Fire Chief Scott Peirick said his department got a page at 8:09 p.m. from a passer-by who noticed a large fire in the backyard of a single-story home at N1992 County Highway EE.
“By the time we arrived on the scene about half of the deck was on fire in the back of the home and flames were working their way up the side of the roof, and eventually through it,” Peirick said.
He said the initial knockdown of the fire went quickly, but getting the amount of manpower to assist with dousing the blaze was difficult.
“It was a Friday night and we knew some areas would be light on staffing because of homecoming and area high school football games, so we put out a couple of calls for additional departments to assist us,” he said.
The second call for additional fire departments was made at 8:30 p.m.
Joining Ashippun on the fire call were Watertown, Western Lakes, Ixonia, Merton, Slinger, Hartford, Iron Ridge, Neosho, Lebanon and Hustisford.
Peirick said the home’s owner was burning brush Thursday.
Peirick believes some of the ash from the brush fire blew under the deck and began rekindling. He said the rain that fell Friday wasn’t much help.
“The rain really didn’t help with putting out any of the fire,” he said, “but the initial attack knocked it down pretty fast.”
There was some interior and ceiling damage from firefighters searching for any extension of the blaze, Peirick said.
“The crews did a good job working together and getting the fire extinguished as quickly as possible,” Peirick said. “They also did an excellent job with overhaul and looking for any possible hotspots. It was a good team effort by all departments involved.”
He said there was some water and heavy smoke damage to the home, but it is salvageable. Peirick was not able to provide a damage estimate.
He said the house was empty at the time of the fire and there were no injuries to firefighters.
