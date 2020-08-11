Dodge County Clerk Karen Gibson said while she has witnessed an increase in absentee votes for today’s August primary, she doesn’t suspect there will be a large turnout.
“I think when people decided to vote by absentee ballot they also decided to vote in this election,” Gibson said Monday. “In past August elections, the turnout has been low.”
Gibson expressed her concern for getting people registered to vote for the presidential election in November.
“We’re just unsure what will happen between now and then,” Gibson said. “If people want to wait in two lines on Election Day — one to register and another to vote — they can, but then they can’t complain about the wait.”
Gibson asked Dodge County residents to go to myvote.wi.gov to register and even request a ballot and vote.
Watertown City Clerk Elissa Friedl said the City of Watertown received a number of absentee ballots.
“We certainly have a lot of them, but it’s nothing like the volume we’ve seen this past April or what we’ll see this November,” she said.
Friedl said clerks in the various municipalities can begin counting absentee ballots right away at 8 a.m. today, but said poll workers may have to tend to those people who show up in-person to vote.
She said because of the number of uncontested races it may take poll workers some time to hand count the ballots.
Jefferson Chief Deputy County Clerk Deb Schroedl said she has seen more absentee ballots than normal for this election.
“We received more than usual for an August primary,” she said. “There has been an upswing in them. We will definitely see more absentee ballots this November.”
