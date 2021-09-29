ASHIPPUN — Moviegoers were introduced to them in 1989 when a sports fantasy drama hit the big screens across the United States.
They walked out of an Iowa cornfield onto a farmer’s baseball diamond, and, later, would become part of baseball lore.
The Ghost Players, made famous by the film “Field of Dreams,” will make their way from Dyersville, Iowa to Ashippun Community Community Park, N546 Wood St., Ashippun, to play a benefit game against the Ashippun Old Sox senior softball group at 1 p.m. Sunday to benefit one of the Old Sox players, who faces cancer coupled with large medical bills.
For three decades, the Ghost Players have been entertaining audiences at the Field of Dreams and worldwide with their interactive routines and passion for grass-roots baseball.
The Old Sox, founded in 2010, consist of senior softball players, ages 53 to 89, primarily from the Oconomowoc, Watertown and Hartland areas. They play weekly from April into October and have appeared at a number of charitable events in Waukesha, Dodge, Washington and Jefferson counties.
“This is a chance for people to see the Ghost Players perform their ‘Greatest Show on Dirt’ and interact with the kids regarding life lessons in a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our community,” said Old Sox Commissioner Roger Johnson.
He added the Ghost Players continue to stage baseball and softball games to crowds at the movie site in Dyersville. Through the years, the Ghost Players entertained the troops, their families and support crews during tours of Japan, Europe, South Pacific, Cuba and U.S. military bases across the United States.
They served as ambassadors for the Major League Baseball game between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox at the Field of Dreams this summer, yet they extended their season for two months to help a friend in need in Ashippun.
Johnson said the friendship between the two teams was kismet.
Despite temperatures in the 30s, windy and it being October, Johnson said the Old Sox visited Dyersville two years ago just to play a game among themselves.
“It was so inspirational to play on the Field of Dreams movie site,” Johnson said, “the place where they made the movie that inspired so many people and where many former major league greats have gone to have a game with the Ghost Players.”
He said the Old Sox met one of the Ghost Players when they were there.
“We developed a friendship,” Johnson said. “It was agreed we would go down there this summer to play them, and they would come up here to play us.”
But the COVID-19 pandemic stopped the Old Sox from traveling to Dyersville.
“The fact that they perform at the Field Of Dreams in Dyersville and travel worldwide, yet find the time to travel for three hours to Ashippun to perform for a crowd of an unknown size and have a game or two with the Ashippun Old Sox for a fundraiser for one of the Old Sox players shows their dedication to their mission,” Johnson said.
He said the Ghost Players told him doing this event in Ashippun is the type of event they enjoy.
“People are amazed that men our age can still play the game at our skill level. They love to see us compete against young men. It inspires them. It lets the young men know that they can still play the game they love when they become seniors.”
The Old Sox approach the game of baseball similar to their Iowa counterparts.
“We do not permit arguing. We require good sportsmanship,” Johnson said. “We play to win, but believe we are winning just to still be able to play and not hurt ourselves.”
There is no entrance fee to the event, but donations are encouraged.
Individuals planning to attend are asked to bring lawn chairs and blankets. Concessions will be sold in the afternoon and early evening.
Parking is available at Ashippun’s Firemen’s Park where a trolley will take guests to the softball field.
