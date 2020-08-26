Due to the challenges of COVID-19, Milwaukee Rep will move the previously announced 2020/21 Season in its entirety to 2021/22, the organization announced this week.
In its place will be the 2020/21 Season Reset starting with a one-actor version of A Christmas Carol in the Quadracci Powerhouse featuring Lee E. Ernst in December.
The remainder of the Season Reset will continue in 2021 with four plays that provide entertaining and uplifting stories in theaters that are socially-distanced and revamped for the safety of both artists and patrons.
“The original 2020/21 Season was designed to be enjoyed by over 250,000 audience members and involved 500+ artists and staff,” said Artistic Director Mark Clements. “
The Season Reset continues in February after A Christmas Carol with the following four productions: Ella Fitzgerald: The First Lady of Song with Alexis J Roston (Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill), McGuire with Tony Award-winning actor Anthony Crivello, the world premiere Antonio’s Song/I Was Dreaming of a Son by Pulitzer prize finalist Dael Orlandermsith and Antonio Suarez and Nina Simone: Four Women by Christina Ham. A detailed line-up of the Season Reset is below and available at www.MilwaukeeRep.com.
Subscribers and ticket holders for the originally planned 2020/21 Season will automatically have their tickets rolled over to the 2021/22 Season. A Reset Pass is on sale now for the newly announced line up of plays and will provide the option of a high-definition virtual viewing of the production if the ticket holder is not comfortable attending in person.
Milwaukee Rep has realized $1.5 million in lost revenue and anticipates an additional $6 million loss in 2020/21 due to limited capacities and fewer productions. The theater has kept the full-time and seasonal employees on payroll since March utilizing reserves, a PPP loan and the generous support from donors. However, as of August 3, Milwaukee Rep was forced to eliminate and furlough nearly half of the company.
