The first day of the American Red Cross blood drive held at St. Mark’s Evangelical Lutheran School in Watertown surpassed its goal by 10 pints.
On Monday, 94 pints of blood was collected in the two-day drive. The goal was 84 pints. The blood drive continued Tuesday.
There were 16 double donors or power reds, for 32 pints of blood.
Gallon/multiple gallon donors included James Hoefler, 23 gallons; Irene Vogt and Jerome Teska, both 17 gallons; Cynthia Schalter, two gallons;and Charles Kapp and Joanne Schmidt, each reached the one gallon mark.
Power reds donors included Susan Brady, Herbert Buss, Amy Byrne, Aubrey Evans, Richard Heiden, Steven Halverson, Debra Kutz, Korey Johnson, Charles Kapp, Robert Martens, Timothy Nelson, Jessica Shane, Ed Schmidt, Bonnie Sukow, Timothy Schultz, and Connie Thomas.
Other donors were Susan Andersen, Mary Barr, Todd Barta, Pamela Bast, Duane Bennett, Emily Bublitz, Kari Buske, Lawrence Carlson, Meri Christensen, Kathryn Daugs, Heidi Deglow, Joanne Duckworth, Joy Flannery, Donnell Geib, Vickie Genz, Laurie Ganser, Samantha Gray, Ed Hahn, Donna Harshbarger, Mary Held, Gloria Higgins, Jane Hoeppner, Jim Hogan, Michael Hoppenrath, Catherine Ihde, Kelly Jawarski, Alan Jeffers, Tim Johnston, Liana Jones, Julie Jones, James Kaap, Linda Kilps, Hailey Klettke, James Lichtenberg, John McConville, Ruth Mack, Renee Messerschmidt, Becky Miller, Sue Mundschau, Dale Nimitz, Joyce Neyhart, James Otto, Wendy Peich, Mary Petrie, Paul Reese, Rhonda Rischke, Heidi Roth, Lisa Rowohlt, Brian Ryan, Carol Schlösser, John Schimmer, Nancy Schroeder, Jonathon Schroedl, Erika Schubert, Barbara Seamandel, John Shane, Linda Shea, Andrea Steinmetz, Kitty Stueber, Joe Vlasak, James Waack, Rena Waack, Kathy Wagner, Carrie Wesolowski, Jim Wilkes, Cady Wolf, Camilla Wood, Shari Uecker, Walter Vogt, Paige Zimmermann, and Becky Zingler.
